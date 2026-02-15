Theodora’s Substack

Theodora’s Substack

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Jill Herendeen
Feb 19

One might wonder whether the damage to children isn't due entirely to the wireless devices on which they scroll endlessly. But solving that problem doesn't provide the toe-in-the-door for digital ID....

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