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KT-SunWillShineAgain's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain
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Hi Theodora

Thank you for putting this together.

Question: what about the dirty electricity and that the grounds near the PGE substation show high levels of stray electrical current?

Are you using the term EMF to refer only to wireless energetic pollution or also to ground levels as well?

Interestingly, 49ers injuries researcher Peter Anthony Cowan is just focused on the ground pollution at this time to avoid further controversy over 5G.

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