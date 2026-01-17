In order to fully address the issue of cell tower and cell phone wireless radiation health risk, an overhaul of the broken U.S. regulatory framework is needed. Scientists have been working on this issue for decades.

Cell phone radiation is an environmental pollutant that has been ignored for far too long. Hundreds of scientists and physicians are calling for stronger safeguards to protect children, based on an ever-growing body of scientific evidence pointing to cell phone radiation health risks, particularly to the nervous system, reproductive organs, and immune system.

The EMF Scientist Appeal states, “The various agencies setting safety standards have failed to impose sufficient guidelines to protect the general public, particularly children who are more vulnerable to the effects of EMF.”

Yet for over two decades, the US has dropped the ball. Federal agencies one might expect to be studying the issue, such as the FDA, CDC, EPA, and NCI, have conducted little meaningful research, health-risk evaluation, or oversight. Current U.S. exposure limits for cell towers and cell phones are unchanged since they were set in 1996. These limits are designed only to protect against short-term heating effects, not the long-term, cumulative exposures our children experience today. In 1996, who could imagine that children, let alone babies, would be using cell phones daily; yet antiquated cell phone limits are still the law of the land. Now our children are exposed to far more than cell phones as there are dozens of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and “smart” devices in our homes and schools, along with a cell tower outside.

While Health and Human Services is moving to investigate the issue, the FCC and Congress are moving in the opposite direction and proposing to fast-track cell towers nationwide by stripping away local city and state control. This will lead to unprecedented increases in RF radiation environmental exposure.

More research is not the answer. The existing scientific evidence and court rulings already require immediate action. Safety guidelines must be updated to reflect today’s continuous, real-world exposures, and enforceable safeguards must be put in place now to protect children.

In the landmark federal lawsuit against the FCC, the D.C. Circuit, a federal court just below the Supreme Court, ordered the FCC to specifically address children’s unique vulnerability to cell phone radiation, finding that the FCC had failed to adequately explain how its cell tower and cell phone radiation limits protect children. Children are more vulnerable. Not only do they absorb more cell phone radiation compared to adults, but their brains are still in development and more sensitive.

A recent study by Yale researchers found that wireless exposure at Bluetooth exposure levels - 4,000 times lower (0.025%) than the U.S. limits- interfered with neurodevelopment and increased the expression of autism-related genes in laboratory models of the fetal brain. Earlier animal experimental studies at Yale found cell phone radiation damaged memory and increased hyperactivity. Their human studies found associations with thyroid cancer. The majority of studies over the last few decades have reported effects.

Since the court order in 2021, I have submitted thousands of scientific research studies to the FCC.

Yet, five years later, the FCC has still not responded to the court order. This is unacceptable.

The International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF), an international consortium of physicians and scientists with expertise in the field, sent a letter to Congress just last week, informing our nation’s lawmakers that U.S. wireless radiation limits are outdated, flawed, and scientifically unable to protect the public. They also sent members of U.S. Congress their landmark publication which documented how “adverse effects observed at exposures below the assumed threshold SAR include non-thermal induction of reactive oxygen species, DNA damage, cardiomyopathy, carcinogenicity, sperm damage, and neurological effects, including electromagnetic hypersensitivity. Also, multiple human studies have found statistically significant associations between RFR exposure and increased brain and thyroid cancer risk.”

Further, as detailed in my recently published policy review paper and EHS’s letter to Congress, the FCC has withheld safety data, refused to release iPhone radiation test results, and failed to monitor or enforce real-world exposures. There is no premarket safety testing, no post-market health or compliance surveillance, and research has shown people can be exposed to levels well above U.S. antiquated cell phone limits when the phone is held close to the body.

This situation represents a profound failure of governance. It is time for a change.

To rectify the current situation, government oversight must balance industry power. A strong regulatory framework must be built that rests on transparency and science, free of industry influence. Prevention is the cornerstone of public health, and the U.S. needs to move toward a risk mitigation approach.

The consequences of ignoring the growing science will likely be severe, not only for irreversible health impacts, but also for economic impacts, worker productivity, educational outcomes, and environmental damage. The U.S. should take a leadership role in technology safety by putting children and environmental protection at the center of our decision-making process.

Here are my recommendations to Health and Human Services:

Label cell phones: The RF radiation levels of all cell phones and wireless devices should be publicly posted with clear, easily accessible labels at the point of sale and online. Labels should disclose radiation measurements obtained under real-world use conditions, including body-contact positions. Information on operating frequencies, maximum power output, antenna number and location should also be publicly available. In addition, consumers must be provided with clear, practical guidance on how to reduce RF radiation exposure at the time of purchase and during device setup.

Include special warnings for vulnerable populations: Require clear, prominent black box warnings for children, during pregnancy and for people with medical implants, electronic medical devices, or metal in the body. Warnings should explain the science on health risks, children’s vulnerability, plus the elevated RF exposures from metal on, in, or near the body (from piercings and jewelry to metal implants).

Establish a comprehensive post-market RF radiation surveillance system for cell phones and wireless devices to verify ongoing compliance with RF radiation exposure limits. All radiation measurement data should be posted online in a publicly accessible format for consumers. Devices that exceed RF radiation limits should be taken off the market until corrective action is taken.

Test cell phones and wireless devices in body contact positions: Cell phones and wireless devices should be tested in real-world body-contact positions, not with unrealistic separation distances, as they are now. Radiation compliance tests should reflect how people, especially children, actually use and carry devices. Tests must also account for cumulative exposure from multiple devices and sources operating simultaneously, as real-world RF radiation exposure is additive.

Require pre-market safety testing: Fifth-generation (5G) technology was introduced without such testing, despite its higher frequencies and changes in antenna design. Cell phones that once used one or two antennas now contain five or more, yet phones are still not evaluated for health effects before being sold. All wireless devices, including cell phones, should undergo independent safety testing for long term health effects prior to market approval, and further cell tower expansion should be halted until comprehensive safety testing is completed.

Evaluate FCC’s 1996 cell phone and wireless human exposure limit with a rigorous scientific review of the totality of the evidence on biological and non-thermal effects. The FDA has never done this. A public health approach to developing safety guidelines is needed.

Develop policies for schools to practically implement to reduce wireless exposure in classrooms: This would mean wired Ethernet internet connections networks, cell phones off and away all day, and a ban on cell towers on or near school property.

Require transparent monitoring and disclosure: Mandate routine RF radiation measurements in schools and homes and require public disclosure of exposure levels to parents, educators, and residents. If a cell tower is proposed nearby, all of the community must be notified with a change for meaningful participation.

Educate the public: Update the FDA, CDC and other HHS website pages with the latest scientific research and clear information on how to reduce cell phone, Wi-Fi and other wireless radiation. Post simple steps for devices such as cell phones, Wi-Fi laptops and tablets, wireless earbuds and other wireless connected devices at home. Develop education programs for parents, caretakers, and students.

Download the resources on children and cell phone radiation at Environmental Health Sciences.

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