The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) introduced a sweeping proposal to override local government (city, town, county and state) cell tower rules the day after Thanksgiving, opening a 30-day public comment period that spans the Christmas holidays and ends on New Year’s Eve, followed by just 15 days for reply comments—a tight schedule that limits public engagement while placing major decisions about cell towers in the hands of just three unelected FCC Commissioners.

After more than a decade of working on cell tower and wireless radiation policy issues, I believe we are at a pivotal moment. The FCC is now advancing unprecedented proposals to fast-track cell tower construction across the United States. In response, opposition is rapidly mounting as communities across the country push back.

If these rules are finalized, you may have no say if a cell tower is placed near your child’s school, outside your bedroom window, or on your neighborhood playground. Your city council may be legally powerless to protect you, no hearings, no setbacks, no appeal.

This is a cell tower outside the bedroom of an apartment where residents reported headaches and sleep issues after it began transmitting.

Even telecom companies themselves warn shareholders that health-related wireless RF radiation claims and lawsuits could materially affect their businesses, while offering no such warnings to families living near cell towers.

“We cannot guarantee that claims relating to radio frequency emissions will not arise in the future or that the results of such studies will not be adverse to us…If a connection between radio frequency emissions and possible negative health effects were established, our operations, costs, or revenues may be materially and adversely affected. We currently do not maintain any significant insurance with respect to these matters.” - Crown Castle, Form 10-K (2024)

If people don’t comment now, silence will be interpreted as consent—and these regulations could become permanent.

This is one of the few moments when public voices can influence the outcome. This is the moment to be on the record.

This 5G cell tower was built in front of a Miami home, without the consent of the family.

The FCC Proposal Would Strip Local Control Over Cell Towers

If adopted, the FCC’s proposed fast-track cell tower rules titled “Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments” (WT Docket No. 25-276) would transfer significant authority from local city, county, and state governments to the federal government. Local participation in the decision-making process is being reframed by the FCC as a “barrier” to deployment, rather than recognized for what it is: the foundation of democracy.

This is an unprecedented consolidation of federal power over local land-use and zoning decisions. It would sharply reduce community input, weaken zoning and aesthetic protections, limit fee reimbursement, and basically undermine the ability of local governments and residents to decide where and how cell towers and other wireless facilities are deployed. In many cases, applications could be approved automatically under “deemed granted” provisions, even if communities object.

Organizations Warn of Health Risks, Property Impacts, and Loss of Community Protections

A wide range of scientific, public health, environmental, consumer, and local government organizations have formally warned the FCC that these rules would fast-track cell towers into communities while unlawfully stripping away essential local protections. Their filings highlight the wide range of cell tower risks borne by residents, which include impacts to scenic views, property values, increased radiation exposure, and much more.

Cities and Counties Push Back Against Federal Preemption

Major associations representing cities and counties have urged the FCC to withdraw or substantially revise the proposal. In official filings, the Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC), the California State Association of Counties (CSAC), and the League of California Cities (Cal Cities) state:

“Unrealistic timelines, therefore, threaten to silence the very people who must live with the consequences…If applications are rushed through or ‘’deemed granted’ without adequate review, the responsibility for any resulting harm rests not with the applicant, but with the local authority left to deal with the aftermath.”

In other words, risk, liability and consequences fall on communities, not on the telecom companies pushing accelerated approvals.

Across the country, residents are bringing concerns about wireless infrastructure directly to their local councils, and officials are responding. In Lavallette, New Jersey, the borough council unanimously passed a resolution opposing the FCC and Congressional proposals to limit local permitting authority over 5G deployment after a resident brought the issue to their attention.

Public Record Shows Growing Alarm Over Health and Safety Risks

As of December 26, 2025, more than 2,100 comments had already been filed with the FCC, including thousands from members of the public. Many submissions document that cell towers pose significant health, safety, and property value risks, and emphasize that U.S. RF radiation exposure limits, unchanged since 1996, are outdated, not science-based, and fail to adequately protect public health, children, or the environment.

FCC Has Failed to Comply With a Federal Court Order

In 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the FCC acted unlawfully by retaining its 1996 wireless radiation exposure limits without explaining how they adequately protect the public and the environment. I was a petitioner in this case, and the court’s message was clear: the FCC cannot rely on outdated assumptions or simply ignore scientific evidence already in its record. The court ordered the FCC to:

Explain its decision to retain outdated testing procedures for determining compliance of cell phones and wireless devices. Properly review the submitted evidence on the impacts of wireless radiation on: Children’s vulnerability Health effects from long-term exposure The ubiquity of wireless devices, and New technological developments since 1996; Properly review submitted evidence on no cancer impacts, such as impacts to the immune, endocrine, nervous, and reproductive systems. Properly review record evidence on the environmental impacts of RF radiation (wildlife, plants, trees, and animals).

However, the FCC has not complied. There has been no response, no explanation, and no updated review, despite the court’s directive.

Over the years, numerous lawmakers have written to the FCC requesting answers. I submitted many of these important letters to the FCC on its 25-276 Docket, including letters from the Governor of Wyoming and over a dozen Ohio state senators and representatives.

A Pattern of Regulatory Failure and Industry Influence

The FCC’s failure to respond to the court order reflects deeper structural problems in how wireless technologies are regulated in the United States. I recently published a policy review in Frontiers in Public Health examining U.S. policy on wireless technologies, which documents how the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was defunded and removed from developing health-based safety standards, while authority was consolidated within the FCC, an agency long subject to undue industry influence.

In short, there is no meaningful health oversight, no sustained civilian research program, no pre-market safety testing, no post-market health surveillance, and no comprehensive system for oversight, enforcement, or transparency for cell tower and wireless infrastructure. Instead, U.S. policy essentially operates on the honor system, relying on industry self-certification for safety.

Would you trust the tobacco companies to police themselves?

International Scientists Warn FCC Against Fast-Tracking Cell Towers

The International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF), an international consortium of physicians and scientists, formally cautioned the FCC that cell towers, 5G, and wireless infrastructure should not be fast-tracked, as this will increase public exposure to wireless radiation, an environmental exposure that decades of scientific research has associated with numerous health and environmental impacts:

“The public and environment will carry the costs from this inadequately regulated environmental exposure. The FCC’s proposal effectively treats American communities as test subjects in an uncontrolled national radiation experiment, one conducted without consent, without monitoring, and without updated safety limits. If the Commission proceeds to fast-track cell towers without revising its outdated 1996 RF radiation exposure limits, it will knowingly promote densification of industrial wireless transmitters and expose millions to cell tower RF radiation levels that multiple peer-reviewed studies associate with increased cancer risk, neurological and reproductive harm.”

Senate FCC Oversight Hearing Failed to Address Cell Tower Radiation Health Accountability Issues

There was a critical opportunity for congressional oversight and FCC accountability at the December 17 Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation FCC oversight hearing. Ahead of the hearing, scientific and public health experts sent letters urging Senators to question the FCC’s continued reliance on outdated wireless radiation limits and its failure to ensure meaningful oversight, transparency, and enforcement.

The ICBE-EMF letter to the Senate comprehensibly detailed the scientific evidence of harm, concluding:

“the FCC’s exposure limits, unchanged since 1996, are not science-based and do not protect the public. They ignore decades of peer-reviewed research showing biological harm at levels far below those that cause heating.”

Environmental Health Sciences also sent a letter to the U.S. Senators urging them to examine the FCC’s lack of transparency, monitoring, compliance, and enforcement for cell towers and wireless network infrastructure, noting that the agency has no meaningful system to verify compliance with its own limits. Our letter also details the FCC’s refusal to release cell phone radiation test data from its laboratory tests of the Apple iPhone 12.

Despite these letters, cell tower radiation issues were not addressed at the hearing.

This is the time to take action.

Submit Comments to the FCC: You do not need legal or scientific expertise to participate. Even a short, personal comment becomes part of the official federal record and must be considered.

Environmental Health Sciences has created a dedicated webpage, “How to Submit to the FCC,” with clear instructions for submitting comments to the FCC, whether you choose to file a short comment, a longer formal submission, or use our one-step online tool. We also have text for your submissions.

Deadlines: Comments are due December 31, 2025. Reply Comments (to what others state on the record) are due January 15, 2026. After that date, the record closes.

Educate Yourself: Watch our webinar and download our fact sheets on the FCC proposal, as well as on the health and environmental impacts.

Contact Your Local Officials to Send a Letter to the FCC : Tell them about these proposals and request that they send a letter to preserve local control like many other cities and counties have done. Examples of letters to share with local governments are here.

This is a critical moment. Silence will be interpreted as consent. The FCC must hear from as many people as possible, now.

Submit Comments to the FCC