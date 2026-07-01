Theodora’s Substack

Theodora’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Harding's avatar
Paul Harding
1d

Be careful to present magnetic field exposure science as none looked at the underlying contact current, ground current, or kHz frequencies from the electric field. After all Kavet's Contact Current paper explained quite nicely using the NIEH's findings to show how childhood leukemia was actually from it and not magnetic fields. You would be astonished at how quick it vanishes once this exposure is removed.

Just think, every home in America until the 1940's and Japan until the 1960's had knob and tube wiring that produced massive magnetic fields and people lived in them for many years without an issue with cancer.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knob-and-tube_wiring

The ground at the 49ers practice field is in the return pathway for all the supraharmonics to end up at the substation. The magnetic field is just a byproduct.

Reply
Share
Rosemarie Russell's avatar
Rosemarie Russell
1d

Now I am ready for really good news!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Theodora · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture