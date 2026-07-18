Dr. David O. Carpenter, one of the world’s leading experts on the health effects of non-ionizing electromagnetic fields, sent a letter to Loudoun County detailing the science on EMF health effects and urging them to adopt more protective setback requirements for high-voltage transmission lines and substations.

This post is from our policy blog at Environmental Health Sciences here.

In his letter, Dr. David O. Carpenter explains that decades of peer-reviewed scientific research link long-term exposure to EMF magnetic fields with increased risks of childhood leukemia, adult cancers, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. David O. Carpenter is Director of the Institute for Health and the Environment at the University at Albany, SUNY, a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre. He received his MD from Harvard and has spent more than four decades researching EMFs. He is also a Commissioner of the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields, a multi-disciplinary international consortium of scientists, doctors, and researchers with expertise in the biological and health effects of non-ionizing electromagnetic field (EMF) frequencies.

Download Dr. Carpenter’s letter on EMF and health here.

Re: Scientific Evidence Supporting More Protective Setback Requirements for High-Voltage Transmission Lines and Substations Near Homes and Schools. I am a public health physician and Director of the Institute for Health and the Environment at the University at Albany, SUNY, a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre. I have researched non-ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMFs) for over four decades. In the 1980s, I served as Executive Secretary of the New York Powerlines Project, a $5 million study of 60 Hz magnetic fields that included research reporting an increased risk of childhood leukemia associated with elevated residential magnetic fields from power lines. I later served as New York State’s spokesperson on EMF issues, Director of the Wadsworth Laboratory at the New York State Department of Health, Dean of the School of Public Health at the University at Albany and have testified before the President’s Cancer Panel and the U.S. Congress on EMF and health. Exposure to elevated power-frequency magnetic fields is associated with an increased risk of cancer, particularly childhood leukemia, as well as leukemia, brain cancer, and breast cancer in adults. The association between residential magnetic field exposure and childhood leukemia has been replicated in numerous studies conducted in multiple countries. There is also strong evidence linking long-term exposure to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. These are serious, often fatal diseases. Reliance on the exposure limits of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) or International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) does not protect the public, especially children, from the health impacts of long-term exposure. There is definitive evidence in the peer-reviewed scientific literature that power-frequency EMF can produce biological effects at field strengths well below these limits. Importantly, the IEEE and ICNIRP guidelines are outdated and inadequate, as they were only designed to address short-term exposure effects and not the chronic, continuous exposures experienced by people living near high-voltage power lines for many hours each day over many years. It is the responsibility of every government to protect its citizens from avoidable risks. In total, the scientific evidence, especially leukemia, brain and breast cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease, associated with EMF exposure is sufficiently strong to warrant policy action. I urge governments to do everything in their power to mitigate the serious health risks from high-voltage transmission lines and substations by adopting protective setbacks for homes and schools and implementing evidence-based measures to minimize EMF exposures, such as undergrounding and low-EMF engineering design. High-voltage transmission lines and electric substations should be located as far away from homes, schools, and childcare facilities as possible. I am attaching a publication that presents the scientific evidence behind these recommendations.

Watch a video of Dr Carpenter explaining the health risk of EMF magnetic fields.

Attached to the letter is a review paper by Dr. Carpenter entitled “Extremely low frequency electromagnetic fields and cancer: How source of funding affects results” published in the journal Environmental Research. Carpenter found industry funding affects the results of studies on EMF and health. Carpenter found, “Almost all government or independent studies find either a statistically significant association between magnetic field exposure and childhood leukemia, or an elevated risk of at least OR = 1.5, while almost all industry supported studies fail to find any significant or even suggestive association.”

Carpenter references numerous studies conducted over the last few decades and concludes that, “The evidence that magnetic fields increase the risk of cancer is neither inconsistent nor inconclusive. Furthermore, adults are also at risk, not just children, and there is strong evidence for cancers in addition to leukemia, particularly brain and breast cancer.”

From Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Georgia, and Texas, thousands of communities are being faced with new substations and high-voltage power line electric transmission corridors cutting through working farms, forests, neighborhoods, and even near schools, all to power the data center industry. Dr. Carpenter has also written to Temecula City, California, Hampshire Commission, West Virginia, Loudoun County, Culpeper County, and Campbell County, Virginia.

Numerous school boards, counties and cities are issuing resolutions against high voltage transmission lines cutting thought their communities.,

The Need for Policy Change

Unlike many environmental contaminants, the United States has never established federal health-based exposure limits for the EMF from powerlines and substations. The history of how this occurred is important because the absence of a health-based limit does not mean the absence of scientific evidence. Rather, it reflects an incomplete federal regulatory process that was never finished, and the power of the electric industry.

The story is long and sordid. The EPA released a draft report in the 90’s that recommended designating powerline-frequency EMFs as a “probable human carcinogen” but that conclusion was deleted from the subsequently released draft, which stated EMFs was a possible, but not proven, cause of cancer in humans. Although expert agencies repeatedly reviewed the EPA draft, it was ultimately shelved and never finalized.

In the mid-1990s, the EPA’s EMF research program and efforts to develop health-based safety standards were fully halted after Congress eliminated funding. As a result, the U.S. never adopted any federal safety limits nor has there been any review of the latest scientific research. In the absence of federal regulations and with limited state regulation, permitting decisions typically rely on industry-developed engineering standards instead of a comprehensive public health science based evaluation. These industry created limits do not protect for health effects of long term exposure.

In my book chapter, “Escalating Non-Ionizing Electromagnetic Fields from Telecommunications and Electricity: Comparing and Contrasting U.S. and International Policies and Approaches to Protecting Public and Environmental Health,” published in The Impact of Anthropogenic Activities on the Natural Environment and Societies during the Contemporary Period, (edited by Carolina Leticia Zilli Vieira. CRC Press, 2026)I examine the lack of a comprehensive regulatory framework for regulating the health effects of powerline frequency EMF in the United States and contrast it with the more protective policies adopted by many countries around the world which have implemented a variety of common sense measures to reduce EMF levels below the 3 or 4 mG magnetic field EMF levels linked to childhood cancer.

Belgium: In Flanders, new power lines should be avoided near schools and childcare centers, and exposure over homes should be minimized. Year-averaged exposure near new schools and childcare centers should not exceed 4 mG. In Brussels, transformers near areas where children under 15 may be present must maintain a 24-hour average below 4 mG.

The Netherlands: Since 2005, policies have been in place to reduce ELF-EMF in homes, schools, and kindergartens. In 2013, houses under 380–220 kV lines were bought out because of the ELF EMF exposure. In 2023, based on a scientific literature review and recommendations of the Health Council, the government issued an updated policy on overhead power lines and other electricity infrastructure, like substations, to prevent new situations where people stay for a long time in the area near overhead power lines and where the magnetic field exceeds 4 mG (annual average).

Environmental Health Sciences has a long list of countries here.

It is time for a change. The United States should immediately implement protective setbacks between high-voltage transmission lines and substations and homes, schools, and other places where people live and work.

Please do three things now:

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Read my other related Substack posts

Major Wins for Children’s Health: U.S. School Districts Are Opposing High Voltage Power Lines + the 49ers May Relocate Away From the Substation!

Speed Should Not Come Before Safety: Testimony on Data Center Pollution, Power-Line EMF Health Risks

What the San Francisco 49ers and Data Centers Have in Common: An EMF Transparency Problem (Part 1)