Data centers: Beyond their enormous electricity and water demands, noise and light pollution, and EMF exposure, these massive industrial facilities also carry the risk of accidents. I’ve been digging into diesel spills, wastewater contamination, unpermitted air pollution, forest clearing, and more. I wanted to share some of what I’ve found below. This article is also available at Environmental Health Sciences here.

A few examples of recent data center accidents with environmental impacts

Wyoming (2026): A contractor for a new Meta data center in Cheyenne flushed out its cooling pipes, dumping 800,000 gallons of wastewater into the city sewer. It carried a rare, metal-resistant bacterium that contaminated Cheyenne’s entire recycled-water network (used for irrigating parks and golf courses)

The cleanup took two months of draining and chemical scrubbing. To flush the sewers clean, this high-desert city had to burn through its own pristine drinking water reserves.

Source: Cheyenne BOPU traces rare bacteria discharge to Meta data center contractor | Local News | wyomingnews.com

Finland (2026): Finnish regulatory authorities have ordered Google to temporarily halt work on two major AI data center developments after the company clear-cut hundreds of hectares of forest without completing required environmental impact assessments (EIAs) — an estimated 250,000 trees in Muhos and 150,000 trees in Kajaani. Google acknowledged the incident, stating it had “fallen short of our own high standards” and confirmed it has paused all preparatory work to fully comply with the LVV’s directives.

Source: Guardian article: Google told to halt work on data centres in Finland over environmental concerns

Virginia (2026): Google’s Project Peanut data center site — the first of three planned in Chesterfield, Virginia— has racked up seven environmental violations over the course of about eight months, according to a letter sent to Google on Sept. 29 from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). Update: New violations in November 2026 as documentation show sediment-filled water collecting near stormwater drains and the DEQ determined that some upland disturbances started before downhill runoff controls were properly installed.

Source: Google data center project in Chesterfield racks up seven environmental violations from state and Google data center project in Chesterfield hit with another environmental violation from DEQ

New Jersey (2026): Microsoft’s massive DataOne data center in Vineland, New Jersey was fined $1 million for running unpermitted gas generators. An investigation by Floodlight News reveals that it was an ongoing problem – and regulators failed to stop it.

According to public records, dozens of gas-fired generators ran for a combined 46,000 hours in total, and a Rutgers professor estimated the data center emitted about 140 tons of nitrogen oxides, chemicals that produce smog and are linked to asthma, heart attacks, and premature death.

Source: REVEALED: NJ data center emitted staggering amounts of air pollution for nearly a year before regulators intervened and Sherrill Administration Issues Record $1 Million Fine to DataOne Data Center in Vineland for Building and Operating 62 Power Generators Without DEP Permits

Oregon (2026): Amazon agreed to a $20.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit alleging that millions of gallons of wastewater from its data centers contributed to groundwater nitrate pollution in the Lower Umatilla Basin. Residents have reported rare cancers, miscarriages, and other chronic illnesses. Amazon denies wrongdoing and liability. Although the nitrate contamination predated its data centers, experts say their discharge of tens of millions of gallons of server-cooling water has “supercharged” the problem. The wastewater system recycles this water onto farmland, where nitrates leach through the soil into the aquifer.

Source: Amazon to Pay $20.5 Million in Settlement of Class Action Suit Over Pollution in Eastern Oregon

New Jersey (2026): Approximately 5,000–5,500 gallons of diesel spilled from a data center storage tank, with fuel entering Anderson Creek near the Hackensack River.

Source: New York Times article, Data Center’s Spill of 5,000 Gallons of Diesel Forces N.J. River Cleanup.

Iowa (2025): Approximately 200 gallons of diesel spilled during generator maintenance near Meta’s Altoona campus, with some reaching a stormwater retention pond.

Source: 200 gallons of diesel spilled during generator maintenance near Meta campus in Altoona.

Oregon (2025): Amazon Data Services, Umatilla, Oregon: Approximately 140 gallons of diesel spilled in an incident reportedly associated with overfilling a tank.

Source: “Cases of diesel spills at data centers” in Diesel Generators at Data Centers Report

Ireland (2025): Bank of Ireland Data Center, South Dublin, Ireland: A diesel spill contaminated local waterways and affected wildlife in Kilbogget Park. Swans and cygnets were rescued.

Source: Wildlife rescued in Dublin park following diesel spill at Bank of Ireland

Texas (2024): A fuel-line failure during generator refueling at a QTS data center in San Antonio, Texas, caused a diesel spill and fire, damaging generator tanks and a trailer.

Source: Fuel line burst sparks fire at local data center on West Side.

Washington (2024): Approximately 250 gallons of diesel spilled when a subcontractor overfilled a portable fuel tank during construction at a Microsoft site in East Wenatchee, contaminating soil.

Source: Microsoft’s spill notification

The Better Data Center Project’s March 2026 report, Diesel Generators at Data Centers: Status, Impacts, and Protective Practices, has documented numerous diesel spills from datacenters, identified growing risks from data center diesel backup power and made recommendations.

In conclusion, the rapid expansion of hyperscale data centers demands stronger oversight. Until such safeguards are in place, a pause on new development is simply common sense. Safeguards must include independent health and environmental assessments, enforceable protections, and ongoing monitoring with publicly available results. Communities deserve a meaningful voice.

Environmental Health Sciences is educating the public about data centers’ environmental impacts, including air and water pollution, noise, light pollution, and electromagnetic field exposure from high-voltage power lines proposed to serve them.

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Want to learn more about EMF exposure from the data center boom? Take a look at our recent fact sheets on the issue.

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More Resources at Environmental Health Sciences