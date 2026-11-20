Numerous organizations are issuing resolutions to protect children, teachers, and staff in schools from the health risks of data centers and the high-voltage power lines being built to serve them. As I research the issue, I thought I would share my list of resolutions with all of you. Environmental Health Sciences has this posted online here. Please send me any resolutions I missed. - - Theodora

Action on Data Centers

NATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS

National Education Association (NEA): In July 2026, NEA adopted a policy opposing construction of “data centers that harm the environment” and consequently harm educator and student health or student learning. NEA is also highlighting data center impacts such as noise, school proximity, utility demands, and tax breaks that reduce school funding. Link to NEA’s article on data centers near public schools.

“Educators are raising alarms about the impact on student learning and how much school funding is lost when the tech industry receives massive tax breaks to build data centers in their communities.”

“Almost 1,900 public schools are located within a mile of a data center or one that is currently under construction. New research shows adverse effects on learning among students in schools that are closer to a data center.”

American Association of University Professors (AAUP): On May 15, 2026, AAUP formally endorsed the federal Data Center Moratorium Act, supporting a pause in AI data center development to protect communities and calls for democratic oversight. This national higher-education position extends beyond school-specific siting concerns. Link to AAUP’s announcement supporting a data center moratorium.

“Higher education exists to advance human understanding, critical inquiry, and the public good—not to become subordinate to an extractive AI economy that deepens inequality and erodes democratic life,” said Todd Wolfson, AAUP president. “The unchecked expansion of AI data centers is not just an environmental crisis—it is a democratic one. These facilities consume staggering amounts of energy and water while consolidating power and wealth in the hands of a few tech corporations that increasingly shape how knowledge is produced, distributed, and controlled.

American Federation of Teachers (AFT): Its July 2026 resolution calls for “binding environmental safeguards governing AI infrastructure, including enforceable limits on carbon emissions, water consumption, energy usage and electronic waste.” It also demands transparent environmental reporting and corporate responsibility for impacts on surrounding communities. Link to AFT’s resolution on artificial intelligence, students, workers, and the environment.

“RESOLVED, that the AFT will advocate for no screens, including online assessments, for students in prekindergarten through second grade except where necessary to support students with disabilities or other compelling educational needs; and

RESOLVED, that the AFT will oppose student-facing AI in elementary schools and support strict guardrails on all student-facing AI technologies, including educator supervision of digital literacy initiatives and a ban, at minimum until age 16, on so-called social companion chatbots that simulate human relationships; and

RESOLVED, that the AFT will advocate for an education system that prioritizes human relationships, critical thinking, creativity, civic participation and hands-on learning over passive screen-based instruction and automated educational technologies; and”

National PTA: Its 2026 AI position states it is “concerned about the impact AI technologies may have on the safety of children and youth, on their emotional well-being, and on their data privacy and security” and supports environmentally healthy land-use policies, renewable power, water conservation, and protections for nearby families. It calls for the promotion of “meaningful oversight of AI technologies, including increased transparency of how these technologies are used, adopting rigorous data protection measures, and pursuing ongoing dialogue between educators, parents, and tech developers to ensure that AI serves as a tool for empowerment, not a source of harm for children” and “adopting measures to preserve cost of living, affordability, and home ownership for families living in the area.” Link to National PTA’s artificial intelligence position statement.

STATE ACTION

Virginia Education Association: Has advocated eliminating data center sales-tax exemptions to protect public revenue and school funding. Although repeal efforts fell short in 2026, former VEA president Meg Gruber said “the pressure to do something is growing.” Link to Virginia’s billion-dollar data center giveaway is shortchanging public schools

Nevada State Education Association: Called for ending data center tax abatements and challenged efforts to justify expansion through school funding: “Public education is being used to provide political cover for a data-center growth policy…”Nevadans are raising serious concerns about the industry’s impact on our water, power grid, utility bills, and communities.” Link to NSEA’s statement, “Public Schools Shouldn’t Be Used to Sell More Data Centers”.

School District Action on Data Centers

Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association, Florida: Organized an April 2026 rally against Project Tango near Saddle View Elementary School. Union leaders called for “buffer distances between industrial-scale data centers and schools, parks, and residential areas.” The school board requested a pause pending a comprehensive review of potential impacts on students and staff. Link to WLRN’s reporting on the union’s demands and school board action.

Frederick County school board leadership, Maryland: Requested a permanent buffer around Carroll Manor Elementary School, evaluation of cumulative diesel-generator emissions, and monitoring of low-frequency and tonal noise. Reporting describes a request for “continued independent air quality monitoring throughout construction and once the data center campus begins operating.” These were preliminary recommendations from board leadership. Link to reporting on the proposed school buffer and environmental monitoring.

Wiseburn Unified School District, California: On September 24, 2026, the Board adopted Resolution 26/27.07 formally opposing the development of large-scale data centers within or near district boundaries, citing concerns about water and energy consumption, air quality, noise, heat, traffic, and fire hazards near schools. The resolution puts the district on record in opposition, pledges that district property will not be sold or leased for data center development, and urges local municipal leaders to establish protective zoning buffers around school sites and involve the district in planning. Trustee Rebecca Hamburg-Cappy, who introduced the resolution with research support from Local Progress, called it “a line in the sand about what our environmental baseline is as a district.” Link to Wiseburn’s September 24 board meeting summary.

Coachella Valley Unified School District, California: In July 2026, 2026, the board adopted Resolution 2026-46 opposing data center development within or close to district boundaries. Its announcement cites concerns about water resources, electrical infrastructure, environmental quality, community sustainability, and school operations. The district emphasizes “protecting the educational interests, health, safety and well-being of students, staff and families.” See News Release CVUSD Board of Education Approves Board Resolution 2026-46 Opposing the Se Development of Data Centers within close Proximity of District Boundaries; Coachella Board of Education Approves Resolution Opposing Data Center Developments – MyNewsLA.com

Mountain View School District, El Monte, California: On May 7, 2026, the board adopted a resolution opposing data center approval, expansion, or siting unless a thorough environmental review evaluates impacts on students, school facilities, utilities, and community resources. Its announcement states: “The Board opposes the approval, expansion, or siting of data centers unless a thorough environmental review is conducted.” It also calls for meaningful community input. Link to the superintendent’s announcement and the full adopted resolution.

Bassett Unified School District, California: On January 27, 2026, the board unanimously adopted an opposition resolution concerning City of Industry zoning changes that would enable data centers. Reporting identifies concerns about environmental review, water resources, air quality, and student health. Resolution 26-26. Link to local newspaper reporting on the district’s opposition.

Parkland School District, Pennsylvania: District administrators publicly described the proposed Atlas Data Center across from Parkland High School as unacceptable in its proposed form. Superintendent Mark Madson sent a May 2026 concerns letter addressing noise, vibration, diesel generators, traffic, water, and emergency response. He stated: “Based on what is proposed, we find the proposal to be unacceptable.” The school district also identified the electric substation’s location “directly across the street from the high school” as an unaddressed safety concern and made relocation a non-negotiable condition for approval, stating: “The proposed high voltage sub-station is currently too close to the high school building and needs to be moved.”. Link to Atlas Data Center Update/Community FAQ – Parkland School District Link to reporting on Parkland’s letter, presentation, and requested safeguards.

Imperial school board members, California: KYMA reported on May 15, 2026, that school board members publicly read a letter opposing the proposed Imperial data center; one member recused himself from signing. The report describes concerns about proximity to schools and homes, noise, air pollution, and water resources. The article does not provide the full letter or a resolution number. Link to KYMA’s reporting on the school officials’ opposition letter. Link to the Imperial Unified School District letter.

To Whom It May Concern:

On behalf of Imperial Unified School District, this letter is to express the District’s concerns regarding the proposed construction and operation of a data center within District boundaries. While the District recognizes the importance of technological infrastructure and economic development opportunities, we believe it is also important that potential impacts to students, staff, families, and the surrounding community be carefully evaluated and addressed.

The District’s primary concern is the health, safety, and well-being of our students and employees. Specifically, we encourage careful review of potential impacts related to air quality, noise levels, water usage, traffic, construction activity, and overall community compatibility, particularly due to the proximity of schools and residential neighborhoods.

We also encourage consideration of appropriate mitigation measures, including environmental safeguards, noise reduction strategies, traffic management plans, and ongoing monitoring to help minimize potential impacts to nearby schools and the community.

At a minimum, the District respectfully requests comprehensive environmental review, independent assessments where appropriate, and continued community engagement throughout the planning process.

Frederick County school board leadership, Maryland: In July 2026, leadership requested a permanent buffer around Carroll Manor Elementary School, evaluation of cumulative diesel-generator emissions, and monitoring of low-frequency and tonal noise. Reporting describes a request for “continued independent air quality monitoring throughout construction and once the data center campus begins operating.” Leadership also requested an assessment of school sound insulation and consideration of avoiding routine generator testing during instruction. Link to reporting on the requested school buffer and environmental monitoring. Link to School board votes for report on impacts of data centers on Carroll Manor Elementary

School District Opposition to High Voltage Power Lines Near Schools

Numerous school boards nationwide are issuing opposition to power lines near or on school property. These new high-voltage transmission line proposals are being driven by the voracious electricity needs of data centers.

Power line EMF exposure is linked to childhood leukemia, miscarriage, Alzheimer’s, and other health effects in numerous peer-reviewed research studies, and the US government lacks any federal or state safety standards to address reported health impacts.

The School District of Jefferson in Wisconsin has formally opposed routing the proposed Bell Center–Columbia–Sugar Creek–Illinois/Wisconsin State Line (BECI) 765-kV transmission line through or near the district, citing concerns about student health, safety, and impacts on school facilities. The School Board adopted and approved the resolution on September 28, 2026, and also sent an opposition letter to Midcontinent Grid Solutions (MGS) and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. The School Board Action follows a September 8 resolution adopted by the Jefferson County Board opposing BECI routes that would create new high-impact corridors through the county.

The Loudoun County School Board in Virginia has opposed high-voltage transmission infrastructure on school grounds as part of a proposed 500-kV project. In Virginia, the Orange County School Board issued an opposition letter (page 56). And just as the Louisa County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a resolution in opposition to the Valley Link transmission project, on June 2, the Louisa County Public Schools (LCPS) school board followed as well.

The Temecula Valley Unified School District in California has taken action to oppose a proposed 500-kV transmission line project. The Temecula Valley Unified School District unanimously adopted a resolution opposing San Diego Gas & Electric’s routing of a 500 kV high-voltage transmission line directly behind Vail Ranch Middle School. Importantly, this resolution lists several scientific research studies that link the EMF emitted by high-voltage power lines to cancer.

“A 2022 systematic review by Brabant et al. in Reviews on Environmental Health found that long-term exposure to magnetic fields above 0.4 µT (4 milligauss) was associated with increased risk of childhood leukemia, particularly acute lymphoblastic leukemia.”

The Temecula resolution also references how California’s regulations require a 350-foot setback between schools and 500 kV transmission line easements. California is currently the only state with this important safeguard. However, the state regulation is a directive for school districts when they acquire school property, but not for utility companies. A regulatory loophole.

The Whitewater Unified School District declared their opposition to a proposed 765-kilovolt Transmission Line in a memo stating, “Each school day, students, families, staff members, buses, and visitors arrive at and depart from the school. Locating a major 765kV transmission line directly adjacent to an elementary school property is a significant concern for the district and the families we serve.”

The Prince William County school board in Virginia also sent correspondence urging Dominion Energy to avoid using school property for a high voltage power line at their Patriot High School campus, citing a Virginia state guideline that says:

“…the location of schools near electric transmission lines or other environmental hazards should be avoided.”

The Florence Independent School Board of Texas registered its opposition to a proposed 765‑kV line that would route near an elementary school, stating:

“the District objects to the proposed placement of the transmission lines, and is concerned that the proposed location of these lines may endanger the safety and well-being of the students and staff who attend and work at the school.”

The Chambersburg Area School Board, Pennsylvania, has been battling a proposed 230-kV high-voltage power line project near its Falling Spring Elementary campus since 2017 and most recently at the packed June 23 meeting they began consideration of a proposal to become a formal intervenor.

Sauk Prairie School District of Wisconsin: The Board of Education unanimously adopted a formal resolution opposing the proposed Bell Center–Columbia–Sugar Creek–Illinois/Wisconsin State Line 765-kV BECI transmission project. The resolution specifically condemns routing 765-kV infrastructure near school campuses or directly over outdoor learning areas and calls for protective buffer zones and site-specific health and environmental studies. Sauk Prairie Schools, Official Sauk Prairie School District page with resolution language.

Delavan-Darien School District, Wisconsin: Resolution opposing the siting of the BECI high-voltage power line within the district and near its schools, and asking MGS to remove study segments affecting the district, adopted Oct 12, 2026 (School board resolution (PDF))

Weston School District, Wisconsin. On September 21, 2026, the Board of Education adopted a signed resolution urging regulators to keep the proposed high-voltage line out of the district and examine alternatives. The board raised concerns about effects on families, EMF exposure, enrollment, and school finances. School Board Resolution PDF

Children deserve safe schools, clean air, and healthy places to learn and play. Decisions about data centers, high-voltage power lines, and substations near schools must put student health first.