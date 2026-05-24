This is my recent testimony to Montgomery County Schools (MCPS).

Cell towers do not belong on school property. Our children deserve safe learning environments. Research finds that children are more vulnerable to cell tower radiation because they absorb this radiation deeper into their still developing brains and bodies, and school boards nationwide from LA to Loudoun County, as well as entire countries, have banned cell towers at schools.

Now, when I asked T-Mobile for the Wheaten High School cell tower radiation measurements, they said it was proprietary. When I asked MCPS, they told me it would cost $500 along with other basic information.

This is the cell tower at Wheaton High School in Montgomery County MD.

Fairfax County Schools post all the recent cell tower radiation measurements online, and my Freedom of Information requests reveal that at several schools, the levels have significantly increased over the last decade since the towers were erected.

A 2022 review on cell tower health effects published in found the majority of studies found effects including cancer, and a just published analysis in Environmental Health by a 28-year former NIH scientist, Dr. Melnik, and Dr. Moscowitz of UC Berkeley found, using EPA methodology, FCC limits needed to be reduced by at least 200 times to maintain an acceptable cancer risk based on the US government $30 million National Toxicology Program study, and by 4,200 times based on the Ramzini Institute studies.

Now, compliance with US FCC limits does not ensure safety. These limits are unchanged and unscientifically reviewed since 1996. They only protect against short-term effects, not long-term effects like cancer. Other countries have limits which are 10 to 100 times more stringent, meaning lower- allowing less radiation- than what is permitted in the United States.

Hundreds of scientists caution that exposure should be reduced. Numerous examples here.

It is time to overhaul MCPS cell tower policies in order to ensure transparency and safety for students, teachers, and staff.

Thank you.

Blair High School (Montgomery County MD) students investigated the issue of wireless infrastructure in MCPS schools and communities in their article “Towering Conflicts: Inside the Fight Over MCPS Cell Towers.”

What Parents and Communities Can Do About School Cell Towers

Advocate for Protective School Policies: Work with school boards to pass policies prohibiting cell towers and wireless infrastructure on school property.

Educate Decision Makers: Share scientific research and public health information with school officials, elected leaders, PTAs, and community members about children’s unique vulnerability to RF radiation exposure. Check out our factsheets here.

Request Transparency: Ask for RF radiation measurements, lease agreements, and public meetings with the entire school community plus neighborhoods before towers are approved.

If you want to learn more about how communities stop cell towers at schools, Environmental Health Sciences has developed a Cell Tower Toolkit with information, research, and advocacy resources available here.

Cell Tower at School Toolkit

About Theodora Scarato

Theodora Scarato is Director of the Wireless and EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences. Decades ago, she worked in Montgomery County Public Schools as a social worker directing an intensive therapy program in a special education school serving middle school and high school students.

Her latest publication in Frontiers in Public Health entitled “U.S. policy on wireless technologies and public health protection: regulatory gaps and proposed reforms” documents the history of wireless regulation in the US, the regulatory gaps, loopholes, decades of regulatory capture and her freedom of information requests that found the federal government is withholding, critical, consumer information.