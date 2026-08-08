Last month, I sat down with Dr. Andrew Marino to discuss his decades of research on the health effects of non-ionizing electromagnetic fields. The full YouTube interview is online here.

For more than half a century, Andrew Marino, PhD, JD, has been one of the leading scientific voices investigating electromagnetic fields (EMFs). Over five decades and trained as both a biophysicist and an attorney, Dr. Marino has published research extensively on bioelectromagnetics, served as an expert witness in landmark 765 kV cases, and testified before regulatory agencies. His research with Dr. Robert Becker demonstrated that EMF at levels well below those levels which caused nerve stimulation and electrical shock could alter normal biological function.

In laboratory studies on animals, Marino and co-workers showed that exposure to man-made electromagnetic energy present in the human environment caused changes in the neurological, endocrinological, and immunological systems of the animals, and affected growth and survival. These biological responses were reported at levels people would be exposed to from high-voltage transmission lines.

His research was unfolding at the very same time electric utilities were proposing new high voltage transmission lines stretching across the United States, from Minnesota to New York. Today, communities across the country from Virginia and West Virginia to California, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Maryland, Texas and more are fighting 765 kV and 500 kV high-voltage transmission lines. Numerous counties and school boards are issuing resolutions of opposition, with EMF exposure as one of the numerous issues. Like the high voltage power lines being pushed through in the 70s, todays AI data center driven power lines are cutting though farms and neighborhoods and sparking fierce public opposition.

“The overwhelming weight of the credible scientific evidence shows that the electric field and the magnetic field of the proposed transmission lines will each cause biological effects in the human beings exposed to them.” - Hearings on the Health and Safety of 765 kV Transmission Lines July, 1977 Amicus Brief By ANDREW MARINO

Here are some news clips from the Minnesota power line protests in the late 70s.

In the mid to late 70s, several groups fought the construction of a 150 mile high voltage power line in Northern New York State. Demonstrators blocked construction equipment, faced off with police, and tried to prevent electric utility crews from clearing land. Protests were happening in numerous states.

People began sitting on power company tractors, lying down in the path of construction roads, and placing farm equipment in the way of utility workers.- Mother Earth News in “Power Struggle: the Public and the Power Line” 1980

Dr. Marino filed numerous briefs regarding high voltage power lines and EMF health risk at that time. In our interview, Dr. Marino explained how his research revealed that artificial EMFs act as a stressor to the body and why he believes scientific institutions and governments took the wrong path decades ago.

“Anthropogenic electromagnetic energy is a stressor. Every stressor can have adverse effects on any human being.”

Dr. Andrew Marino has a website compiling his published research as well as his legal testimony and scientific writings.

“In laboratory studies on animals, Marino and co-workers showed that exposure to man-made electromagnetic energy present in the human environment caused changes in the neurological, endocrinological, and immunological systems of the animals, and affected growth and survival.

Their proposed biological explanation for the broad range of observed effects was that the applied electromagnetic energy activated the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axes in the exposed animal, a process known to cause diverse consequences in the body. Marino reasoned that because animal and human physiology were similar, the occurrence of the biological effects in animals indicated that uncontrolled human exposure to man-made electromagnetic energy in the environment was a health risk, and that uncontrolled and unvetted exposure contributed to the occurrence of disease.”

Watch a Canadian Broadcasting Company investigation in 1988 where Dr. Andrew Marino explains the results of his EMF research:

How Dr. Andrew Marino Began Research Investigating EMF, Biology and Implications for Human Health

Andrew Marino earned his Ph.D. in Biophysics from Syracuse University and later his J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law. Dr. Marino served as a Research Biophysicist at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Syracuse, New York, and later as a Professor in the Departments of Neurology, Cellular Biology and Anatomy, and Orthopaedic Surgery at Louisiana State University.

While at the VA, Dr. Marino worked closely with the late Dr. Robert O. Becker on pioneering research investigating electricity. Becker began this research while serving as Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Syracuse, New York, where he sought to understand how salamanders regenerate lost limbs in the hope of one day applying those principles to human limb regeneration. This work ultimately led Becker to understand that electrical signals play a fundamental role in regulating fundamental biological processes, including bone healing, tissue regeneration, and bone growth. All living things are electrical beings.

Becker coined the term “electrical pollution” to describe the rapidly increasing presence of artificial manmade electromagnetic fields in the environment which he warned was a novel environmental stressor.

However, the decision by Becker and Marino to speak publicly about the health risk of EMFs came at a steep cost. As Marino describes in this interview, Becker soon lost all his research funding and the laboratory was forced to close.

“I too lost my NIH grant, and my Department of Energy contract. We were both attacked by the Chairman of Biology at Harvard University and by the President of the National Academy of Sciences. Contracts were awarded to investigators for the specific purpose of performing research designed to contradict the results of our research. In the short period between 1974–80 I came to be regarded as a serious enemy by an uncomfortably long list of scientists, corporations, agencies, and their lawyers.” -Andrew Marino

Andrew A. Marino has authored and edited numerous books on bioelectromagnetics, including Electromagnetism & Life (with Robert O. Becker, 1982; updated edition, 2010), Electric Wilderness (with J. Ray, 1986; updated edition, 2011), Modern Bioelectricity (editor, 1988), and the memoir Going Somewhere: Truth About a Life in Science (2010).

“The conclusion that electromagnetic energy can produce varied and nontrivial biological effects is inescapable. Furthermore, the evidence that such interactions can occur well below the thermal level is similarly inescapable.” -Electromagnetism and Life

Decades of Research Investigating EMF Biological Impacts

In our interview, Dr. Marino recounts how he spent several years testifying in 765-kV transmission line proceedings, presenting scientific evidence that EMF can produce adverse biological effects. His testimony was ultimately downplayed, but it did force New York State to embark on a years long research program which ultimately concluded power line EMF was linked to childhood leukemia.

Marino’s work with Dr. Robert Becker received national attention through two CBS 60 Minutes investigations from 1977, both of which have excerpts featured in this webinar. The first examined the controversy surrounding 765-kV high-voltage transmission lines, while the second focused on Project Seafarer, the U.S. Navy’s proposed EMF communication system for submarines. During the interview, Dr. Marino explains that the Navy-funded studies reviewed by Becker reported biological effects at ELF exposure levels that were approximately one million times lower than the field strengths associated with the proposed 765-kV transmission lines.

As an example of his laboratory studies, in 1980 Marino, Becker, and Ullrich conducted one of the first multigenerational studies of power-frequency electric fields, continuously exposing mice to 60 Hz electric fields of field strengths that Marino later noted are comparable to those found within approximately the first 100 feet of a typical 765-kV transmission line. The study found that across three successive generations, exposed mice exhibited reduced body weight and increased mortality, particularly in the vertically exposed group. In 1990 Marino’s peer-reviewed meta-analysis published in the Journal of Bioelectricity, reviewed eight multigenerational mouse experiments conducted over a 15-year period involving continuous exposure to 60-Hz electric fields.

Across these studies, he found that the exposure consistently altered development and developmental variability, with statistically significant effects observed in all eight experiments. Although these effects did not follow a simple linear dose-response relationship, Marino concludes that the exposure elicited different physiological responses depending on the organism’s internal regulatory systems.

The Influence of the Electric Companies Into the Science and Policy of EMF

Dr. Marino also reflected on the role of industry-funded experts and consultants in various high voltage line proceedings, arguing that financial conflicts of interest have shaped how scientific evidence on EMFs has been interpreted.

“What is the just responsibility of the power industry and its trade associations, particularly the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI)? I think it is to “lay bare the truth, without ambiguity or reservation.” What occurred, however, was the opposite—a consistent pattern of obfuscation, misrepresentation, mischaracterization, and hiding data by EPRI and the power companies, motivated, as best I can tell, by simple greed.” -Andrew Marino

In our interview, Dr. Marino shared how replication studies were initiated after his animal studies found effects. He obtained internal government records through Freedom of Information Act requests showing how the researchers initially observed biological effects, but the study designs were changed and the findings were buried.

“Controversy, or at least the appearance of controversy, regarding the health risks associated with environmental electromagnetic fields has developed because the emerging scientific picture runs markedly counter to the long-standing interests of some industries and government agencies in unbridled use of the electromagnetic spectrum. The existence of a link between electromagnetic fields in the environment and disease has been established despite the fact that many important details regarding it remain undiscovered.” – Andrew Marino

In 1987 a Congressional oversight hearing on the “Health effects of transmission lines” was held before the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Water and Power Resources of the Committee on Insular and Insular Affairs, in Washington DC, October 6, 1987 where Robert Becker and others testified:

‘It is my opinion that (electromagnetic fields) pose an environmental hazard to this country greater than any chemical hazard we produce” stated Dr. Robert Becker in his testimony to the House Subcommittee in 1987.

Watch Dr. Robert Becker interviewed by 60 minutes in 1977.

The health issues raised more than fifty years ago continue to resonate today. However the scientific research reporting adverse effects has increased. Safety os not assured when it comes to the EMF exposure from high voltage lines.

Read our science and policy briefing on EMF health effects here. This is a great document to submit regarding EMF health effects and the lack of adequate health protections.

For more information about Dr. Marino and his work, and to read his scientific research and Legal filings and Amicus Briefs visit: https://andrewamarino.com

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