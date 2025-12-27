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What the San Francisco 49ers and Data Centers Have in Common: An EMF Transparency Problem (Part 1)
Outside the football and youth soccer playing fields, I found EMF levels higher than the 3-4 mG linked to childhood leukemia. The team's professional…
6 hrs ago
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Theodora Scarato
2
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr's Latest Reckless Proposal to Strip Local Authority for Wireline
The FCC's preemption proposal would clear the way for expanded AI, data center, and telecommunications infrastructure.
Jun 4
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Theodora Scarato
1
2
May 2026
Cell Towers at Schools Pose Health Risks to Students, Teachers, and Staff
Testimony to the Montgomery County School Board by Theodora Scarato MSW
May 24
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Theodora Scarato
1
Statement on the Recent Legal Filing Against The FCC Regarding Its Failure to Comply With the 2021 D.C. Circuit Court Order on Cell Tower…
Theodora Scarato, MSW, Director of the Wireless Program at Environmental Health Sciences, is a petitioner in EHT et al. v. the FCC (also formerly…
May 21
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Theodora Scarato
9
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1
February 2026
The Big Tech Social Media Addiction and Sexual Exploitation Lawsuits: What You Need to Know
Landmark Trials Target Big Tech’s Impact on Children's Health and Wellbeing
Feb 15
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Theodora Scarato
2
4
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Why Cell Towers Do Not Belong on School Grounds
My testimony to Montgomery County Public Schools which has numerous cell towers on school property
Feb 10
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Theodora Scarato
3
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January 2026
RFK Jr.’s Health Department to Study Cell Phone Radiation Risk to Children
The science is clear that safeguards are needed to protect children. Safety is not assured.
Jan 17
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Theodora Scarato
2
December 2025
Now or Never: The FCC Cell Tower Fast-Track Rules
An FCC proposal advanced during the holidays could permanently override local control over cell tower placement, with decisions left to just three…
Dec 27, 2025
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Theodora Scarato
3
1
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