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Theodora Scarato, MSW is Director of the Wireless and EMF Program at the non-profit environmental health organization Environmental Health Sciences. She is a leading expert in environmental health policy related to cell towers and wireless radiation, as well as other non-ionizing EMF infrastructure, such as powerlines and data center EMF exposures.

In addition to subscribing to her Substack, please do sign up for the Wireless Program Environmental Health Sciences newsletter. Every month, you will get the latest science and policy news, plus factsheets and action tools.

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“I envision a world where technology is safe for people and the environment. For over a decade, I have worked in environmental health, with a focus on wireless and electromagnetic field radiation law, policy, regulations, and history. Today’s technology policy is outdated, industry-influenced, and lacks adequate protection.

Solutions exist. The time for implementing safe technology is now.”

About Theodora Scarato

Scarato’s work focuses on advancing scientific integrity and regulatory accountability in wireless radiation policy. Scarato has co-authored multiple scientific papers and serves as a Special Expert to the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF), a multi-disciplinary international consortium of scientists, doctors, and researchers with expertise in the biological and health effects of non-ionizing electromagnetic field (EMF) frequencies.

As executive director of EHT, she played a leading role in a landmark federal case against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that resulted in a 2021 D.C. Circuit Court decision requiring the agency to explain how its 1996 cell tower radiation exposure guidelines adequately protect public health and the environment. Scarato has submitted numerous scientific and legal filings to the FCC and remains actively involved in ongoing efforts to compel the agency’s compliance with the court’s mandate.

Her work bridges science, law, and public policy, with a focus on evidence-based standards, transparency in government decision-making, and protecting public health.

Stay updated with her work via LinkedIn, the EHS newsletter for the latest factsheets, science and policy news, and the ICBE-EMF newsletter for the commission’s newest scientific publications.