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Theodora Scarato, MSW is Director of the Wireless and EMF Program at the non-profit environmental health organization Environmental Health Sciences. She is a leading expert in environmental health policy related to cell towers and wireless radiation, as well as other non-ionizing EMF infrastructure, such as powerlines and data center EMF exposures.
In addition to subscribing to her Substack, please do sign up for the Wireless Program Environmental Health Sciences newsletter. Every month, you will get the latest science and policy news, plus factsheets and action tools.
“I envision a world where technology is safe for people and the environment. For over a decade, I have worked in environmental health, with a focus on wireless and electromagnetic field radiation law, policy, regulations, and history. Today’s technology policy is outdated, industry-influenced, and lacks adequate protection.
Solutions exist. The time for implementing safe technology is now.”
About Theodora Scarato
Scarato’s work focuses on advancing scientific integrity and regulatory accountability in wireless radiation policy. Scarato has co-authored multiple scientific papers and serves as a Special Expert to the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF), a multi-disciplinary international consortium of scientists, doctors, and researchers with expertise in the biological and health effects of non-ionizing electromagnetic field (EMF) frequencies.
As executive director of EHT, she played a leading role in a landmark federal case against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that resulted in a 2021 D.C. Circuit Court decision requiring the agency to explain how its 1996 cell tower radiation exposure guidelines adequately protect public health and the environment. Scarato has submitted numerous scientific and legal filings to the FCC and remains actively involved in ongoing efforts to compel the agency’s compliance with the court’s mandate.
Her work bridges science, law, and public policy, with a focus on evidence-based standards, transparency in government decision-making, and protecting public health.
Stay updated with her work via LinkedIn, the EHS newsletter for the latest factsheets, science and policy news, and the ICBE-EMF newsletter for the commission’s newest scientific publications.
SELECTED SCIENTIFIC PEER-REVIEWED PUBLICATIONS
Scarato T (2025) U.S. policy on wireless technologies and public health protection: regulatory gaps and proposed reforms. Frontiers in Public Health 13:1677583
Levitt, B. B., Lai, H. C., Manville, A. M., II, & Scarato, T. (2025). The 4th International Expert Forum on the Public Health and Environmental Impacts of Cellular and Wireless Radiation Exposure 2024 at Yale Medical School Flora and fauna—How nonhuman species interact with natural and man-made EMF at ecosystem levels and public policy recommendations. Frontiers in Public Health, 13.
Davis D, Birnbaum L, Ben-Ishai P, Taylor H, Sears M, Butler T, Scarato T. Wireless technologies, non-ionizing electromagnetic fields and children: Identifying and reducing health risks. Curr Probl Pediatr Adolesc Health Care. 2023
Clegg, Frank M., et al. “Building Science and Radiofrequency Radiation: What Makes Smart and Healthy Buildings.” Building and Environment, 2020
RECENT BOOK CHAPTERS
Scarato, Theodora, and Meg Sears. “Escalating Non-Ionizing Electromagnetic Fields from Telecommunications and Electricity: Comparing and Contrasting U.S. and International Policies and Approaches to Protecting Public and Environmental Health.” In The Impact of Anthropogenic Activities on the Natural Environment and Societies during the Contemporary Period, edited by Carolina Leticia Zilli Vieira. CRC Press, 2026.
Catherine Dodd and Theodora Scarato. “A new form of environmental pollution: Wireless and non-ionizing electromagnetic fields.” Environmental Health in Nursing, 2nd Edition, edited by Ruth McDermott-Levy, Kathryn P. Jackman-Murphy, Jeanne Leffers, Adelita G. Cantu, Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments, 2022